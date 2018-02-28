Fifth-graders at SLHES participate in the LEAD program

[Spring Lake Heights Police Department officers sat with fifth grade students at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School at the graduation ceremony of the LEAD program. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – Fifth grade students graduated from the LEAD program at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School [SLHES] on Friday, Feb. 23.

Spring Lake Heights Patrolman Kenneth Hager instructed this state-certified program through LEAD, Too Good For Drugs, which was taught to 40 fifth grade students over the course of 10 weeks.

Ptl. Hager said that this program “…helps students set goals, identifies negative peer pressure and ways to avoid it and also explains the harmful effects of tobacco, alcohol and marijuana.”

This was his third year instructing the course at SLHES.

Over the course of the 10 weeks, Ptl. Hager said it felt rewarding in creating a positive bond with the students.

“They now say ‘hi’ when they see me and they keep me informed about what is new in their lives, whether I am in my patrol car, in town or in the school,” he said.

Superintendent and principal at SLHES, John Spalthoff, said that the program was a success.

“The LEAD program under the direction of Patrolman Hager has been a huge success. Officer Hager’s connection with our students has been paramount in creating a strong relationship with our [Spring Lake Heights Police Department]. We are proud of the accomplishments of our LEAD graduates and appreciate the collaboration with the SLHPD.”

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.