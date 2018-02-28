Borough receives $315K NJDOT grant for Union Lane work

BRIELLE — The borough has been awarded $315,000 in grant funding by the N.J. Department of Transportation [NJDOT] for the repaving of a portion of Union Lane.

In a letter to Mayor Thomas B. Nicol, the NJDOT announced Brielle has been awarded $315,000 for the repaving project.

The funding is important for Brielle, according to Councilman Tim Shaak.

“Union Lane is a main artery in town connecting [county road] Old Bridge Road, State Highway 71 and Brielle’s Waterfront District along the Manasquan River,” Mr. Shaak said.

“The [Brielle Elementary] school, borough hall, Curtis House and Brielle Park are located on this road.”

Mr. Shaak also mentioned the last time the road was paved was 25 years ago.

This specific grant will be used to repave the section of Union Lane between Route 71 and Old Bridge Road, according to Mr.Shaak.

