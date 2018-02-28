Borough gets $300K grant for Fifth Avenue improvements

SPRING LAKE — The borough was recently awarded more than $300,000 in state funds through the 2018 Municipal Aid Program for phase one of its Fifth Avenue improvement plan.

Councilman David Frost announced that the borough received the grant at the borough council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that more than $161 million was awarded in Fiscal Year 2018 to 505 New Jersey communities, the largest amount of Municipal Aid grant awards in New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] history.

Gov. Murphy credited the recent gas tax increase with more than doubling the amount of funds for local road and bridge safety improvement projects.

Spring Lake was awarded just under $360,000, “conservatively, maybe $80,000 more than we’ve ever gotten before,” said Borough Engineer Peter Avakian at the borough council meeting Tuesday night.

“We asked for more [money],” said Mr. Avakian. “Every town didn’t, but we asked for more.”

According to Business Administrator Bryan Dempsey, the first phase of the Fifth Avenue project will include the repaving of sections of the road, new curbs and the construction of a new sidewalk on the eastside of Fifth Avenue between Atlantic and Salem avenues, where there is currently no sidewalk.

The work is expected to begin in the fall.

