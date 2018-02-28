Quintin K. Martin

Quintin Kristoffer Martin, 37, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, Feb. 26.


Born in Honolulu, he lived in Virginia Beach and for the past 10 years in Point Pleasant.

He worked as a carpenter for JeSam Construction, Brick. He also did many side jobs for friends and family for any construction needs they