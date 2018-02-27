Suit over liquor license transfer is dismissed

BELMAR — A federal judge ruled Monday to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by Matthew and Timothy Harmon against the Borough of Belmar and several of its officials over the denial of a liquor license transfer.

United States District Court Judge Peter Sheridan dismissed, without prejudice, all seven federal claims filed by the Harmon brothers, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed last April, stems from the Belmar borough council’s rejection of a routine liquor license transfer from the Harmons’ now-closed restaurant 507 Main to Salt, located just steps from Borough Hall on the waterfront.

The suit alleged that borough officials, including Mayor Matthew Doherty and Police Chief Andrew Huisman, deliberately delayed and thwarted their efforts to open the business.

The court had delayed hearing the suit because of the Harmon brothers’ pending appeal to the state liquor authority. That appeal was dropped last November after their lease with Loko LLC had expired. At that point, on Nov. 15, the borough moved for dismissal of the suit.

“We are pleased that the judge has dismissed all the counts in this extremely frivioulus lawsuit,” said Mayor Doherty on Tuesday, “From the day that it was filed, I said that this lawsuit … was nothing more than fiction. It was clear that because they made a bad business decision in building a bar before they had a liquor license transferred, they were attempting to extort $10 million from the tax payers in Belmar.”

The attorney for the Harmon brothers, Roger McLaughlin, said on Tuesday that the brothers plan to refile an amended lawsuit within the 30-day time limit given by the judge.

“The important thing as far as the Harmons are concerned is that the dismissal is without prejudice, which means that they can refile the complaint … so they have every intention of doing that, and from our perspective the litigation is far from over,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

