Joseph Aloysius Duddy Jr., 81, of Manasquan, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at his home. Surrounded by his family, Joseph died after courageously battling various ailments including cancer for 18 months.
Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 10, 1937 and married Lucia Mulle on June 13, 1959. After brief stops in several cities
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)