Joseph Aloysius Duddy Jr., 81, of Manasquan, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at his home. Surrounded by his family, Joseph died after courageously battling various ailments including cancer for 18 months.

Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 10, 1937 and married Lucia Mulle on June 13, 1959. After brief stops in several cities