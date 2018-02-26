William Norman Berson

William Norman Berson, 91, of Toms River, died on Jan. 23 peacefully in his home.

Born in 1927 in Point Pleasant Hospital, Norman was raised in Lavallette and attended its two-room schoolhouse, followed by Upper Darby High School, from where he graduated at age 16. Norman entered the University of Pennsylvania at age 17 and