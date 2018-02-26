William Norman Berson, 91, of Toms River, died on Jan. 23 peacefully in his home.
Born in 1927 in Point Pleasant Hospital, Norman was raised in Lavallette and attended its two-room schoolhouse, followed by Upper Darby High School, from where he graduated at age 16. Norman entered the University of Pennsylvania at age 17 and
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)