Ronald J. Hoagland

Star News Group Staff
Ronald J. Hoagland, 80, of Naples, Florida, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29 at Physicians Regional Hospital, Naples.

A former resident of New Jersey, he relocated to Naples in 1990. He was born in Jersey City. He was employed as a heavy duty equipment operator for many years.

He was predeceased by his