Memorial Middle School implements shelter in place

POINT PLEASANT — Memorial Middle School implemented shelter in place procedures Monday after a threatening message was discovered in a bathroom. However, police found “no credible threat,” the school superintendent said.

According to a letter posted on the Point Pleasant School District website Feb. 26 from Superintendent Vincent S. Smith, a message containing a threat that something was going to occur at the school, located on Laura Herbert Drive, was reported by two students who found the message on the wall of a bathroom stall.

“The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department was called and responded to the school immediately,” Superintendent Smith stated. “District staff and the officers conducted a thorough investigation, which determined that no credible threat exists.

“Backpacks and lockers were searched by district personnel. All security and safety procedures were implemented and followed by staff and students.”

According to the letter, an increased police presence will be assigned to the four district schools by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department.

“I commend the individuals who immediately reported this to the building principal,” Superintendent Smith wrote.

“Additionally, students and staff members have been very helpful and cooperative during the process. Please know that the safety of our students remains our top priority. We will provide updates if necessary.”

School and police officials have not yet responded to requests for further comment.

