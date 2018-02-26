Manasquan girls take Shore Conference basketball title

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan girls basketball team put together a solid, intense, four-quarter effort against St. John Vianney to earn the Shore Conference title, dominating the Lancers 70-52.

It marks the first SCT championship for Manasquan since the 2015 season. The Warriors had lost in the final to the Lancers in the 2016 final, the same year Manasquan fell to St. John Vianney in the Tournament of Champions final.

The Warriors did a good job of matching the Lancers strength of its pressing, physical defense. While Manasquan did have several turnovers, the Warriors also managed to break the press and get good shots led by senior Dara Mabrey.

Mabrey was clearly on a mission, often breaking down the St. John Vianney defense by getting to the basket. Mabrey finished with 33 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field.

“I knew that coming into this game against a really good defensive team, I would have to pass or break the press or score and I found the scoring tonight breaking through the press,’’ said Mabrey.

Manasquan coach Lisa Kukoda was not surprised at all that Mabrey took charge against St. John Vianney. “She is a senior leader,’’ said Kukoda of Mabrey. “She made it a goal of hers, she made it a goal of our team. She made sure everybody was on board with everything that needed to be done to achieve this goal.’’

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.