Lorraine LaVance

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
10 views

Lorraine Marie Dura LaVance passed away peacefully on Feb. 6 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She was born on March 7, 1931 in Rahway, the second daughter of Thaddeus “Ted” Dura and Louise Giroud. In her senior year of high school, she met David R. LaVance Sr., of Manasquan, and they were lifelong sweethearts