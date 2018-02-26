Jane W. Plangere

Jane W. Plangere, 94, of Boynton Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Feb. 23 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and cherished friends.

Jane was born in Newark to Dr. Andrew and Isabel Park Walhauser. She graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1942 and resided in Spring