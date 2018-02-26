Funds to ‘harden’ school buildings to be included in district budget

BRICK TOWNSHIP– Following the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, district officials have sent a letter to parents and guardians concerning steps the administration will take to make the district’s 12 schools safer.

“Our Board of Education will be placing, in the 2018-2019 school budget, funds to begin the process of hardening our buildings; including redesigning points of entry [vestibules], outside and inside doors, improvements to our video cameras, and improvements to the public address systems,” a letter signed by Acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone and Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab stated.

The letter, which was shared with The Ocean Star Monday afternoon, outlines several changes that came out of a review by the Brick Township Board of Education and borough police department.

Such changes include:

Forming a joint task force comprised of police officers, mental health professionals and school staff.

Conducting a formal threat assessment at all schools in conjunction with the Brick Police Department. The assessment will “drive future planning from a facilities standpoint” and may also lead to changes “in school security plans and protocols.”

The district has entered into an agreement with the Critical Response Group to develop a digitized map of each school in the district. Such software will allow first responders to track the exact location of an intruder.

The district will introduce policies to “enhance” the abilities of officers to respond in a situation like the one in Florida. The district already has retired police officers that provide security in the schools.

Protocols to limit public access to all buildings, with administrators expecting to meet to establish the changes prior to the end of the year.

“The highest priority of the Brick Township Board of Education is to ensure the safety of every student and staff member in Brick Township Public School,” the letter states.

