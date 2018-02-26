Belmar Arts Center hosts first ‘book art’ show

[Doug Smith of Long Branch lifted Layla DeNapoli for a better view of an exhibit at the Belmar Arts Center Saturday night. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

BELMAR — Local artists’ interpretation of ‘book art’ was on display at the Belmar Arts Center Saturday night.

On display at the Belmar Arts Center through March 23 is the Book Art Show, the first of its kind for the nonprofit arts organization, and the opening reception was held on Saturday, Feb. 24.

According to exhibit curator Louise Krasniewicz, the idea behind the show was to get artists to think outside of the box.

“The idea was to give people a platform to try something new, and they did,” said Ms. Krasniewicz, dressed as a handmaiden from Margaret Atwood’s classic novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Guests were encouraged to come to the opening reception dressed as their favorite literature characters.

Ms. Krasniewicz encouraged artists to “explore the relationships between the written word, books as physical objects, and the visual arts.” Artists were allowed to interpret that as loosely as they pleased.

On display was everything from paintings of people reading, a very tall stack of books, small dioramas of scenes from a novel, photography and books turned into sculptures.

Ms. Krasniewicz is the new exhibit curator for the arts organization, and said “one of my goals is to get people who have not been to Belmar Arts to come and be in one of our shows.”

She added that four new artists have pieces in the Book Art Show. One of those artists was Wall resident Sandy Binger.

“I really liked the whole themed-concept,” said Ms. Binger. “It’s inspirational. Sometimes you get stuck on things, and somebody coming up with a theme like that it really pushes you.”

Ms. Binger’s piece was a collage of a chopped-up cookbook titled, “Cookbook.”

“I took a cookbook and just chopped it up because I don’t follow recipes. It wasn’t hard for me to cut that book up,” said Ms. Binger with a laugh.

The Belmar Arts Center is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit http://belmararts.org/.

