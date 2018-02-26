Armed officers stationed at Point Pleasant Beach schools

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Armed police officers have been assigned to three borough schools in response to the recent school shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Chief of Police Joseph A. Michigan told The Ocean Star Monday that starting this morning Point Pleasant Beach officers were stationed in the schools and will remain for the rest of the school year to reassure students, parents and faculty.

The decision was conveyed in a letter from Chief Michigan addressed “to residents and families of the Point Pleasant Beach community.”

“I’m acting as the chief of police, but I’m acting as a parent too,” Chief Michigan said in an interview.

According to the chief, School Resource Officer Det. Cpl. Derek O’Neill pitched the idea in response to the numerous calls from parents and concerned students regarding school safety and security.

“Derek and I, our first job is being a parent to our kids. I need to put my head on the pillow at night and know that I’m doing everything that I can [to keep the kids safe],” said Chief Michigan.

Point Pleasant Beach High School, G. Harold Antrim School and St. Peter Elementary School will all have an armed police officer positioned in the school throughout the day, under the direction of Det. Cpl. O’Neill.