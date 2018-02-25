Family and friends remember fishermen lost at sea

[Family and friends of Dennis Smalling Jr. toss flowers into the ocean during a memorial service for the Point Pleasant Borough resident, who is considered lost at sea. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Dozens gathered along the borough side of the Manasquan Inlet Saturday to remember the lives of two fishermen who earlier this month set off from the inlet never to return.

Family and friends of Dennis R. Smalling Jr., of Point Pleasant Borough, one of the two sailors lost at sea, held a memorial service near a cross the family erected near the Inlet parking area on Inlet Drive on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Mr. Smalling was a crewman on the Queen Ann’s Revenge, owned by Paul Alexandre Matos, who also is considered lost at sea.

“It’s really great seeing that so many people cared,” Keith VanNote, Mr. Smalling’s brother. said.

“I am at a loss, I can’t even really describe the way it is. He’s just gone and it’s hard to deal with that. We’ve lost other people in the family, there is always some kind of closure but the way he left, there is no closure behind that.”

The crowd of over 60 people assembled around the cross, where they shared their stories of the lost fisherman, and talked about what they will remember about him the most. While there was an air of mourning, the event was also meant to celebrate the life of Mr. Smalling.

Mr. Smalling and Mr. Matos, of Bayville, set off from the Inlet on a fishing expedition Feb. 5. In the early morning hours of Feb. 8 the Coast Guard received a distress signal from the boat.

According to a statement issued the evening of Feb. 9 by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, the two-day search for the 46-foot fishing boat The Queen Ann’s Revenge and its crew had covered 4,441 square-miles by sea and air since the early hours of Thursday morning. Only debris was found in the location where the ship is presumed to have gone missing.

