Trevor Covey hits 1,000th in Shore Conference upset

[ Trevor Covey poses with his parent, Mabel and Bill, after the upset win over Colts Neck. Covey is the eighth Gull to score 1,000 points. PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK CATANIA]

COLTS NECK — The Point Beach boys basketball team pulled off an upset over Colts Neck on Feb. 15 in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament [SCT], 66-55.

The Garnet Gulls, seeded as No. 11, jumped on the No. 6 Cougars early and led them throughout the game for the win.

“It shows our fire power honestly,” said head coach Nick Catania.

“We have a lot of guys that can put the ball in the basket.”

Adding to the SCT upset was senior Trevor Covey hitting a career milestone of 1,000 points.

Covey is the second Gull this season and the seventh in school history to join the 1,000th point club.

“Going into that game five points away, I didn’t know when I was going to get it,” said Covey.

“It was kind of a boost for the guys and myself. Once it was over it was a sigh of relief and doing it in such a big win, and a game that people probably didn’t expect us to win, made it that much special.”

Only five points separated Covey from his new status but according to Catania, Covey did not shoot until halfway through the first half.

“Trevor is an unselfish player,” he said. “He probably didn’t take a shot until the four-minute mark.”