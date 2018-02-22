School safety effort begins with focus on at-risk youths

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police and school officials are rewriting the book on identifying at-risk students and providing them with appropriate support services.

Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio and Acting District Superintendent Dennis Filippone met to discuss school safety on Thursday, Feb. 15 — one day after the fatal shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with shooting and killing 17 students and staff members with an AR-15-style rifle.

“We spoke about ways to be more proactive, specifically how to identify persons who are troubled and potential threats,” Chief Riccio said.

According to Mr. Filippone, the district plans to create a committee of guidance counselors, teachers, police officers and psychologists from the police department to develop protocol for identifying at-risk students and develop a system to track those students even after graduation.

“We will be soliciting input from the department psychologist and putting together training for the teachers and students. We will also be working on a means for students and faculty to report suspicious activity anonymously so that we can follow up and hopefully prevent or deter a situation,” Chief Riccio added.

According to Mr. Filippone, the new system is not intended to target students but will “utilize a very specific set of criteria just to make sure that if there is somebody that we feel could be dangerous … that we do everything in our power to get the kid help and also monitor him or her to make sure there’s nothing we’re missing.”

Unfortunately, Brick Township is no stranger to crisis situations involving weapons in schools. In 1990, a student brought a shotgun into a classroom.

“No shots were fired,” Chief Riccio said. “The student was disarmed by a teacher.”

