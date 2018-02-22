Jaela Thomas runs to NJSIAA Group III title in 55-meter

TOMS RIVER — Brick Memorial track and field senior Jaela Thomas won her first group state title by placing first in the 55 meter final at the NJSIAA Group III Championships on Feb. 7.

Thomas won the Sectional Central Jersey Group III title her sophomore indoor season and this year, but never won at groups.

That all changed for Thomas who finished at 7.27, coming across the line .5 seconds before second-place finisher, Winslow Township senior Shakira Dancy at the Bennett Sports Complex in Toms River.

“This time I am more focused and I am training harder than I normally do and the results definitely showed,” Thomas said. “It’s great because I am peaking at the right moment and now I can get down even lower.”

The season for Thomas has been full of surprises. In the preliminary round of groups, she ran a new personal best of 7.25. With that time, Thomas is just .1 seconds away from qualifying for Nationals.

Two weeks before, Thomas ran a 7.38 at sectionals and ran a 7.32 to place first at the Shore Conference Championships the week before on Jan. 26. Those are two times Thomas did not know she could reach, but the senior to run faster as she hopes to earn a ticket to Nationals.

“At first, my game plan was not to worry about going to Nationals or anything like that, just more focus on making it through,” Thomas said. “But then once I ran a 7.25, that was even more crazy and I just need to stay more fo

