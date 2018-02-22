Dune delays greeted as good news for the shore

[The federal beach replenishment project is currently underway in Mantoloking. Other towns, such as Point Pleasant Beach and Lavallette, have been scheduled in August, according to a tentative schedule by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. PHOTO BY ED O’Malley]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For towns worried the federal coastal dune project will spoil their summer season, there is some good news — an amended schedule and endangered beach flora have pushed the start date back to the last half of the year.

“There was a partnership meeting and they are now estimating that they are not starting Point Pleasant Beach until late August,” Borough Administrator Christine Riehl said at the borough council meeting on Tuesday night.

According to an update on the website of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, construction on the Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project will tentatively take place in Point Pleasant Beach in early to late August.

The federal Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project calls for dunes to be built to an elevation of 22 feet and beaches will be constructed from 100 feet to 300 feet wide and to an elevation of 8.5 feet, according to the Army Corps.

“The schedule has been adjusted due to delays associated with weather and bringing in the necessary dredging equipment from other projects,” Stephen Rochette, a public information officer at ACE said.

