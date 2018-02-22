Boro wrestler wins first district team title since 1991

[Senior Ben Sabo brought one of four individual wrestling titles to Point Boro as the team took first place in the District 21 tournament on Feb. 17. FILE PHOTO]

MANALAPAN — The Point Boro wrestling team crowned four champions to help the team place first in the District 21 tournament in Manalapan on Saturday, Feb. 17.

It is the team’s fifth overall district title and its first since 1991. With seniors Ben Sabo [113], Francis Marshall [152], Anthony Bonavito [Hwt] and junior Spencer Robinson [145] winning titles, the team extended its streak to 22-straight years with a district champion.

“It is just great and it has been a really fun journey the last three months, but really four years for some of these guys, watching them grow,” head coach Pat Brady said. “We have watched these guys grow when they came in as freshmen and the work they put in to get to where they are now.”

Point Boro advanced 11 wrestlers to the District 21 semifinals and 10 of them placed in the top three, securing their spots in the Region 6 tournament.

Sabo started things off for the Panthers in the finals, defeating Brick Memorial senior Joe Rotondo by a 10-1 major. He wasted no time, scoring a takedown in the opening 10 seconds.

“My game plan was just to get after him. I knew I had to fire on all cylinders just to set the pace for the match” Sabo said. “I honestly didn’t even expect to get that takedown on that shot, it just kind of all came together and I was like ‘Ok, let’s just go with it.’”

