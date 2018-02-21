Township code foils community ‘coat rack’ for needy

[A community coat rack outside of the Coyne residence in Wall Township was taken down last weekend due to code enforcement violations. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

WALL TOWNSHIP — A community coat rack set up outside of the home of Brittany Coyne has been taken down as of last Sunday, Feb. 20 due to code enforcement violations.

According to Ms. Coyne, she was informed by a township code enforcement officer that complaints had been received and the coat rack, which offered free outerwear and scarves for those in need this winter, would have to be removed due to health and sanitation concerns.

The coat rack was set up outside of the Coyne home, located on 18th Avenue between Route 71 and Route 35, and has been operating successfully since the beginning of this year.

“We’re in shock that people complained just because of where we live, we know how many people are supporting us and what it basically has done for the community,” Ms. Coyne said.

The issue has garnered interest on Facebook, with a post made by Ms. Coyne on her personal page being “shared” almost 100 times.

Commentators voiced their support on Ms. Coyne’s post, many expressing their concerns and asking what they can do to help.

“There’s been 85 shares and over 200 comments, every one of them showing support,” Ms. Coyne said Tuesday.

“Some of them are very angry, some of them are upset.”

According to Township Adminstrator Jeffry Bertrand, “We had residents that filed complaints, and therefore, we had to enforce the appropriate code,” Mr. Bertrand said.

