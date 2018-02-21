Spring Lake native wins NYC screenwriting competition

[A scene from Patty Carey’s show, “Half Life,” starring Sarah Stiles [left], Peter Van Wagner and Joe Curntte on location in Chinatown. COURTESY OF PATTY CAREY.]

SPRING LAKE — A Spring Lake native has won New York City’s first ever women’s screenwriting contest.

Patty Carey, who grew up on First Avenue and is a graduate of St. Rose High School in Belmar, was recently named the winner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment [MOME] and Brooklyn College’s Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema initiative “Greenlight Her.”

The citywide screenwriting competition called for stories by, for, or about women in New York City. According to the MOME website, the initiative is “aimed at addressing the underrepresentation of women in the film and television industries both on and off the camera.”

Out of over 300 writing submissions, Ms. Carey’s script, “Half Life” was one of the two winners that had its pilot episode produced by a team of Feirstein School students. The pilot aired on the NYC Media channel on Jan. 19, and then it was up to the audience to vote for their favorite over the span of the following week. Ms. Carey’s show received the most votes.

“Obviously, I’m so excited,” said Ms. Carey on Monday, who added that the support she received from the Spring Lake community “has been truly amazing.”

“I don’t think it surprises me,” said Ms. Carey on the community support she received. “That’s the kind of place Spring Lake is. People really feel connected their whole life.”

Ms. Carey said that she feels that she would “100 percent” not have won if it wasn’t for the Spring Lake community.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.