Police officer will be posted at Belmar Elementary School

[Mayor Matthew Doherty announced Tuesday that the Belmar Police Department will be stationing a police officer at Belmar Elementary School. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

BELMAR — The Borough of Belmar will take an “extreme step” in addressing the safety of Belmar Elementary School [BES] after the recent tragedy in Parkland, Florida.

Mayor Matthew Doherty announced at the borough council meeting Tuesday night that the borough police department is working with BES to station an armed police officer at the school on a permanent basis.

“I think we all saw the headlines and witnessed on TV what happened in Parkland, Florida,” said Mayor Doherty at the council meeting. “So the idea that we could hope that something like this doesn’t happen in our community is not a real strategy.

“It’s incumbent on us to provide public safety for all of our residents, most importantly for children particularly in school.”

According to the mayor, the police officer will both be a deterrent to protect the students and staff, and a resource officer within the school.

“This is a pretty extreme step for us in this town, but again, in today’s day and age, to hope something doesn’t happen is not a strategy,” said Mayor Doherty.

According to Borough Administrator Colleen Connolly, the police officer is going to be placed at the school sooner rather than later.

Ms. Connolly said the police department currently participates in lockdown drills at the school, performs periodic walk-throughs and has a significant presence at the school at the start and end of the school day.

