Plan for free Beach Wi-Fi stalls over right-of-way

BELMAR — Plans for free Wi-Fi along the Belmar beachfront may have hit a major snag.

At the Tuesday, Feb. 20 borough council meeting, Borough Attorney Greg Cannon updated the borough council on the ongoing negotiations with Verizon Wireless to provide five years of free Wi-Fi service along the borough’s beachfront.

“The last time we all met here and spoke, the question centered around whether the poles were in the right of way or not,” said Mr. Cannon, referring to the light posts along the boardwalk where the verizon equipment would be installed.

“The [borough] administrator found plans for the county road that indicates the poles are not in the right of way, therefore municipal property,” said Mr. Cannon.

According to Mr. Cannon, this means that the borough is required by state law to go out to bid for the project.

“The municipality would have to bid for the project because it’s on public land,” said the attorney.

According to Mr. Cannon, the borough could also be involved in lawsuits from other telecom companies to have equipment installed on the other light posts along the boardwalk due to statutes in the federal telecommunications act.

“If we did want to entertain Verizon’s offer, it would have to go out to a public bid, and we have no idea what we would get back,” said Mayor Matthew Doherty. “Because we told them that we would have to go to bid, it’s fair to describe Verizon as now being uninterested in being up on the Belmar beach.”

“I wouldn’t say it nullified everything, but it definitely put on a cooler,” said Mr. Cannon.

