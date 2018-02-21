Avon to keep invasive plants and geese under control

[The treatments to stop invasive plants would not harm Sylvan Lake and would benefit the future living shoreline. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH] AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Mayor John Magrini and commissioners Robert Mahon and Frank Gorman approved two resolutions to keep the population of invasive plants and geese under control in the borough at the Monday, Feb. 12, Avon Town Hall meeting.

Measures will be taken to ensure that Sylvan Lake, which will have a living shoreline in the future, will not be overrun with invasive plant species, according to Borough Administrator Kerry McGuigan. “Princeton Hydro [LLC], we have a contract with them every year. They treat the lake,” Ms. McGuigan said at the meeting. According to the website, Princeton Hydro’s “staff of lake scientists and water resource engineers design and implement holistic, ecologically-sound solutions” for issues such as invasive plants.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Scott Hauslet said that Princeton Hydro treats the lake for invasive plants and lily pads. Mayor Magrini asked that whatever is used to treat the lake would not harm it or the future of the living shoreline.