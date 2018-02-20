Truck rams into clock, breaks glass storefront

[Stuart Katz, owner of Gold Fever, surveys the broken storefront window moments after a truck knocked over a clock that smashed the storefront window . PHOTO BY MICHAEL NUNES]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH– Witnesses say a truck struck the iconic clock on Arnold Avenue across from the intersection of River and Arnold avenues, causing the 10-foot structure to crash into the glass window of a jewelry store Tuesday evening.

“He was coming across the street slowly and I thought maybe he was trying to make a left- hand turn and pull up and unload something, but he never turned,” said Stuart Katz, owner of Gold Fever, who was in the store when the incident occurred.

“He jumped the curb, hit the clock and the clock did the rest of the damage. Then he backed up slowly and just took off down Arnold Avenue going west.”

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., with police cordoning off an area of the sidewalk that was littered with glass. The clock lay in two pieces on the ground.

Witnesses at the scene said the vehicle was a Ford pick-up truck, with someone photographing the vehicle. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police at the scene declined to comment.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.