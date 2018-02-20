Driver charged with assault by auto on McDonald’s run

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — It wasn’t the usual McDonald’s run for a Point Pleasant man who police charge was driving intoxicated when he struck a telephone pole and two police vehicles early Tuesday afternoon.

The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department charged Donald Wilson Jr., 38, of Point Pleasant Borough, with driving while intoxicated; refusal to submit to a breath test; failure to stop; failure to maintain lane; and reckless driving.

He was also charged with multiple criminal charges including eluding police while operating a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault by auto.

According to police, the department received a call at 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 20, reporting a possible intoxicated driver.

“The caller advised that the driver of a sport utility vehicle was driving up and over curbs and was all over the road, before he entered the drive-through area of the McDonald’s located at 520 Route 35,” the department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.