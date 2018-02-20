Ann M. Tobia

Ann Tobia, née Mammolite, 91, of Manasquan, died peacefully at home on Monday Feb. 19.

She was born and raised in Newark and lived in West Orange before moving to Manasquan in 1998. Ann’s family was her life and she relished her role as a homemaker. She loved cooking, playing cards