Roy F. Gelsomine, 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, Feb. 16.
Born in Irvington, he lived in Mendham and Colts Neck before moving to Point Pleasant 47 years ago.
Roy was retired from 3M, Freehold, where he worked as a warehouseman for 35years.
He loved his family foremost, especially his two
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)