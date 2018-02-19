Olga G. Giammetta

Olga G. Giammetta, 94, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Monday, Feb. 19.

Ms. Giammetta was born and raised in East Orange and resided in Spring Lake Heights since 1955. She worked as an accountant at The Homestead Restaurant, Spring Lake Heights, for many years prior to retiring. She loved animals, especially