Lynn Fenton Lindemuth

Lynn Fenton Lindemuth, 79, of Ocean Grove, died Thursday, Feb. 15 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Born at Fitkin Hospital in Neptune, she grew up and lived in Spring Lake before moving to Ocean Grove 35 years ago.

Lynn was a librarian for the Spring Lake Public Library in Spring Lake for 40 years