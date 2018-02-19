Lynn Fenton Lindemuth, 79, of Ocean Grove, died Thursday, Feb. 15 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Born at Fitkin Hospital in Neptune, she grew up and lived in Spring Lake before moving to Ocean Grove 35 years ago.
Lynn was a librarian for the Spring Lake Public Library in Spring Lake for 40 years
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)