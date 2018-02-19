James Patrick Fusaro

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
12 views

James Patrick Fusaro, 26, of Jackson, tragically passed away along with his fiancée, Christina McNamara, in a motor vehicle accident on Feb. 14.

James was a 2009 graduate of Wall High School and attended Brookdale Community College. He was the founder and CEO of Liquid Labs NJ, an e-liquid distribution company. His