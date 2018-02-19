James N. Kalajian

James N. Kalajian, 53, of Point Pleasant, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
 
Born in Weehawken to the late Norad and Elsie, née Visco, Kalajian, he was a lifelong Point Pleasant resident.

Jim was a senior master automotive technician/mechanic and worked for Downs Ford, Toms River, and prior to