James N. Kalajian, 53, of Point Pleasant, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Born in Weehawken to the late Norad and Elsie, née Visco, Kalajian, he was a lifelong Point Pleasant resident.
Jim was a senior master automotive technician/mechanic and worked for Downs Ford, Toms River, and prior to
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)