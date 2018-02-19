Dayle B. Ritchey

Dayle B. Ritchey, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 14, just one day after his 72nd birthday.

He was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, but his family moved to New Jersey while he was still young and ultimately settled in Brick. Dayle married his teenage sweetheart, Judith Marie Mills, in