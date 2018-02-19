Brick blows out the candles for its 168th birthday

[Mayor John Ducey lights the candles on Brick’s birthday cake on Saturday. PHOTO BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]

Brick Township — What do you do for a town turning 168 years old?

For residents, that would be coming together.

On Feb. 17, the township held a party for the 168th anniversary of the founding of Brick.

“It gets the community together and it brings high schoolers, middle schoolers and all the elementary schoolers together ,” said Christian Brando, executive director of the borough’s Youth Teen Advisory Council, which helps organize the event.

“It’s a fun time to get together and just celebrate Brick. We never really had anything that celebrates the town together and I know other towns do things to celebrate their anniversary so I think it’s a very cool idea.”

It was a birthday party filled with singing, magic tricks and, of course, birthday cake. While the borough is over a century-and-a-half old, the idea to celebrate the anniversary came from one of the borough’s youngest residents.

“We have interviewed kids throughout the district, on behalf of the mayor [John Ducey], to get their ideas on how to make Brick better for kids,” said Colleen Kahl, coordinator of the Brick Youth Program, adding the event is in its third year.

“A little girl, when she was in first grade, suggested that we have a Brick birthday party.”

