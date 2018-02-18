Runners take part in 15th annual Mid-Winter Beach Run

MANASQUAN — The cold weather did not scare off runners who wanted to raise money for the Manasquan First Aid Squad.

On Saturday, over 1,000 runners took to the streets, board walk and beach for the 15th annual Mid-Winter Beach Run/Walk, with funds going to supporting the all volunteer first aid which serves the borough and Sea Girt.

“We are seeing a lot more family coming in and a lot more people from different areas especially from all the different counties of New Jersey,” Mary O’Brien, who organized the run with Robert “Gio” Giaquinto.

“We have had people from Colorado, Kansas, Washington D.C. come here.”

The run has grown substantially over the years. The first run, in 2004, raised just over $1,600. Over the past few years, the run has raised close to $20,000 a year.

Runners start near the corner of 2nd and Pompano Avenue before running north, circling the borough’s baseball fields. From there, runners make it onto the beach before going onto the boardwalk and eventually finishing where they started.

Over the past 15 years, the run as raised close to a quater of a million dollars for the rescue squad. The first aid squad, which has around 50 members, responds to roughly 1,000 calls a year and is headquartered in downtown Manasquan on Broad Street.

