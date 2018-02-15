Students’ app wins a technology award

[The Advanced Software Engineering Topics class at Point Pleasant Borough High School was honored with the Innovative Technology Award as part of the 2017 STEAM Tank Challenge. PHOTO BY STEVE WEXLER]

POINT PLEASANT — Students in the Advanced Software Engineering Topics class at Point Pleasant Borough High School aren’t just learning about technology, they are learning how to harness its potential to make the world a better place.

“Besides anything that we can put on our resume, really we just learn to help others and that is the biggest step we have all taken in this class — to learn, to help others and change the world as we grow up,” senior Alex Johnson said Feb. 14.

Hot on the trail of winning a Congressional App Challenge last year, Alex and classmates were named recipients of another honor.

On Wednesday, representatives of the New Jersey School Boards Association [NJSBA] and U.S. Army presented the class with the Innovative Technology Award as part of the 2017 STEAM Tank Challenge.

Modeled after the television show “Shark Tank,” the STEAM Tank program challenges student teams to create innovative projects, and present their inventions before a panel of entrepreneurs, business leaders and inventors.

