Point Beach captures third straight wrestling title

POINT BEACH — It is safe to call Point Beach title town after the Garnet Gulls wrestling team defeated the Shore Regional Blue Devils 38-22 to capture their third-straight Central Jersey Group I Sectional title at home on Friday, Feb. 9.

Shore Regional jumped to a 10-6 lead after four matches, but Point Beach took control the rest of the way, winning eight of the remaining 10 bouts.

“It was a tough match, a lot of stuff happened we didn’t expect, but it was awesome,” Bower said. “They [Point Beach] just showed toughness. We lost the toss ups early, loss the flip, but then we had big matches against kids who beat us last time.”

It was a rough day for senior Liam Buday leading up to the match. According to Bowers, Buday was sick for most of the day, but it did not keep the 195 lbs. wrestler from wanting to compete.

He faced Shore Regional junior Taylor Sousa, a 21-12 wrestler this season. Tied at two after three periods, Buday and Sousa wrestled in three overtime periods before Buday scored one point to take the match, 3-2.

With the win, the Garnet Gulls took a 29-10 lead.

“He looked like death,” Bower said. “Then he wrestled the whole time and got out the win.”

