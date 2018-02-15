County recommends replacement of Glimmer Glass Bridge

[The Glimmer Glass Bridge connects Manasquan and Brielle. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

MANASQUAN — Monmouth County Thursday called for the eventual replacement of the historic Glimmer Glass Bridge, linking Manasquan with Brielle.

The decision effectively rejects calls by preservationists for a longer term repair of the span, which is currently closed. It was announced as an element of the county’s recommended plans for the Three Bridges Project, which also encompasses the Fisk Avenue and Green Avenue bridges.

Temporary repairs currently under way are expected to allow the Glimmer Glass bridge to re-open in mid-May with a three-ton limit for vehicles, a status that could last for up to four years while full replacement plans are finalized, officials said Thursday. Actual replacement construction could take as long as two years, the county has said.

The public will have until March 19 to submit comments at www.monmouthcountythreebridges.com.

“We get resident support from the two municipalities and then we’re going to bring that back to the [Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders] for their resolution supporting the project as well,” said Joseph M. Ettore, county engineer.