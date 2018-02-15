Brick girls win sectional bowling title

[The Brick Township girls bowling team poses with the Group III Sectional Trophy after winning the title last Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTIN HAYES]

MAPLE SHADE — The Brick Township girls bowling team won the South Jersey Group III Sectional Title at the Laurel Lanes in Maple Shade on Saturday.

The Dragons bowled a Group III series high of 2,703 for the sectional win.

“In the beginning it was pretty rough,” said junior Caylin Ryan. “We realized that we needed to pick it up and keep going and it made us more determined to win and make states.”

After a slow start, featuring a first game of 827, Brick turned their sectional title run around in the second with a 931 and followed up with a 945 for the win.

“We all really started in the 170’s and the first game was in the 800’s and that’s definitely not near our average,” said senior Julianna Forbes.

The Dragons bowl in the team state tournament on Friday, at Bowlero Carolier Lanes in North Brunswick.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.