Agnes Higgins looks back 100 years for 100th day of school

[Centenarian Agnes Higgins stopped by Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School Tuesday to help Kerry Hannam’s first-grade class celebrate the 100th day of school. PHOTO BY KAYLA MARSH]

POINT PLEASANT — The 100th day of school at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary became a family affair when a special guest stopped by Kerry Hannam’s first-grade class.

On Feb. 13, 100-year-old Agnes Higgins, the grandmother of Mrs. Hannam, talked with students about her school experiences, her childhood memories and the secret to a long, happy life.

“This is a very special visit,” Mrs. Hannam told her first-graders.

Sitting around the classroom reading carpet, students were eager to ask Mrs. Higgins about her large family, which includes 36 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

When one student asked about how she managed to raise and care for 14 children, Mrs. Higgins, a Brielle resident, said there was a lot of love and laughter in her home.

Mrs. Higgins’ late husband, Charles Higgins, a World War II veteran, passed away in 1976.

“We had a lot of fun and we always had company,” she said.

