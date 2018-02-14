William O’Connell

William “Bill” O’Connell, 86, of Wall, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Bill was born in Jersey City on Jan. 3, 1932 to William and Ellen, née Walsh, O’Connell, proud Irish immigrants from Macoom, County Cork. He graduated from St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City.  Bill joined