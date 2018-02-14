Wall BOE confronted by residents opposed to school bus site

WALL TOWNSHIP — Tensions rose at the board of education meeting Tuesday night as residents of the Allaire Country Club Estates voiced vehement opposition to the proposed location for a school bus compound.

The board of education has been moving forward with plans to build the compound on district-owned property behind the Special Services Building on Bailey’s Corner Road and 18th Avenue.

However, in response to public opposition, officials said other sites are being explored.

“We are heavily invested with the township in looking into other locations,” board member Ralph Addonizio said at the meeting. “This isn’t a done deal by any stretch of the imagination.”

The property, which is zoned for educational purposes, is located across the street from one entrance to the Allaire Country Club Estates housing community.

“Please listen to your community; they’re speaking to you. We have better solutions,” one resident of Allaire Country Club Estates, Barbara Walter, said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

A letter addressed to the board of education outlining collective issues with the location of the transportation compound was read aloud by the manager of the community condominium association, Marg Donovan, who also alleged she was not kept informed by the board regarding the progression of the project.

It outlined concerns regarding the exhaust fumes of the school buses and the potential negative health risk for those living in the community; increased traffic and safety concerns in the area; and concerns with property and resale values for homes within the community.

