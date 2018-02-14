Lot consolidation on 10th Avenue gains approval

[Construction has started at 707 and 709 10th Ave., the future site of a 60-unit residential building. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH] BMR Construction_RW_8881.tif

BELMAR — An application for a minor subdivision and lot consolidation at 707 and 709 10th Ave. was approved unanimously by the Belmar Planning Board.

The application was approved at the planning board’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 12.

The application was submitted by 10th Associates Urban Renewal LLC.

According to the application, the applicant proposes to “subdivide a 24.75 feet by 50 feet portion of the existing Lot 6 in order to convey the same to the adjacent property owner [Block 106, Lot 8]. Additionally, the applicant would to then consolidate the remaining portion of Lot 6 with Block 106, Lot 5 [common ownership] and create one new, consolidated lot to be known as Block 106, 5.01.”

According to the applicant’s attorney John Haulenbeek, the application is the “the second stage of the final crossing of the T’s and dotting of the I’s.”

The property is the site of a residential project led by developers Barry DePeppe and Sanford Loran. There will be a four-story building with a first-floor parking garage and 60 residential units. Of the 60 units, 54 will be market-rate — 12 two-bedroom, two-bath units, 36 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and six one-bedroom, one-bath units. The remaining six units will be one-bedroom, one-bath affordable housing units.

