Lifesaving effort by police and paramedics lauded in Wall

[Rescue efforts by the Wall Township Police Department and EMTs helped to save the life of a 65-year-old Wall Township resident earlier this month. PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH]

WALL TOWNSHIP — Teamwork and individual efforts enabled an emergency call in Wall Township earlier this month to go almost perfectly with collaboration by police officers and paramedics credited with saving a life.

On Feb. 2, a 911 call was answered by Communications Officer Rachel Murray who received a report of a fallen 65-year-old male, which then quickly turned into the victim not breathing and turning blue.

“I was just about to dispatch EMS, but then she [the caller] said, ‘He’s not breathing,’ so I changed my course of action.”

Ms. Murray led the female caller through CPR while her partner dispatched EMS. Patrolman Devin Corso of the Wall Township Police Department was also nearby and able to respond to the scene.

“I was the first one on scene,” said Patrolman Corso. “I grabbed my first aid bag, my AED [Automated External Defibrillator], and went up to the door.”

He found the man upstairs with no pulse and not breathing. Following CPR, he delivered a shock and did additional compressions before the victim started breathing again.

Also responding were EMTs Kyle Flanagan and Patrick Morris, who spent the ride over preparing for their efforts on scene.

“While we were driving there, we’re making sure we know exactly who’s doing what, what our goals are in the situation, making sure what gear we know is going inside just to be flawless when we actually get there.”

Under a minute after Wall EMS arrived, Monmouth Ocean Hospital Service Corporation [MONOC] Paramedics Tracy Jarvis Connellan and Ed Bauter were on scene and able to stabilize the victim.

The victim regained a pulse and consciousness while on scene and was subsequently transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where the hospital staff and the cardiology team were awaiting his arrival, paramedics said.

According to Ptl. Corso, who recently met with the patient’s family, he is expected to make a full recovery.

“It was a humbling experience for sure, but at the end of the day, I was just doing my job and following my training,” Ptl. Corso said.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.