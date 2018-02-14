John T. Harrigan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
9

John “Jack” Harrigan, M.D., 88, of Spring Lake, passed away on Feb. 11 at his home after a short illness.  He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born in Carteret, New Jersey to Mary, née Czap, and John Harrigan Sr., Jack resided in Westfield, New Jersey before moving