ACHS girls will lead basketball camp in Africa this summer

LAKE COMO — Two Academy Charter High School [ACHS] juniors will have the opportunity of a lifetime this summer.

The two students, currently juniors on the girls basketball team, will travel to Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde to run a basketball camp for the African girls as part of the F3B [Three Female Ballers] program.

According to Joyel Furges, assistant coach of the girls basketall team who helped in organizing the trip, the girls will also take professional development classes, which account for 20 hours of the trip and cover leadership skills, cultural communication and also discuss HIV/AIDS awareness.

“It’s just a great program for the young ladies. It’s a once in a lifetime experience for them, and it’s life altering because it really allows them to see different cultures and more or less broadens their horizons,” Ms. Furges said.

The girls depart from the U.S. Thursday, July 26 and arrive in Dakar, Senegal the following day. They depart on Aug. 10 and arrive back in New York on Aug. 11, according to the trip itinerary. Also featured on the event will be a trip to the U.S. Embassy in Senegal and a visit to an African orphanage.

Ms. Furges brought the trip to the girls’ basketball team after she was asked by founder of F3B, Diana Tyson, if she had students that would be interested.

Founded in 1999 by Ms. Tyson and her daughter Ursula Kirk, the community service organization supports “multiculturalism” and also promotes “lifelong friendships,” the website states.

The trip for each girl amounts to $1,500, with additional expenses covered by corporate sponsors such as Johnson & Johnson. According to Ms. Furges, a total of $500 have been raised to go towards the $3,000 combined total for the girls.

To donate to help the girls’ cause, contact Ms. Furges at furges@academycharterhs.org or at 732-610-5289.

