Brielle voices opposition to offshore gas and oil drilling

[Members of the council in Brielle voted to pass a resolution protesting the federal government’s offshore oil and gas exploration. Mayor Thomas Nicol cited concerns for an economy dependent on clean ocean waters. FILE PHOTO]

BRIELLE — A resolution opposing proposed offshore oil and gas exploration was approved unanimously by the borough council on Monday, Feb. 12.

Council members Michael Gianforte, Frank Garruzzo and John Visceglia voted to pass the resolution. Councilmen Paul Nolan, Tim Shaak and Cort Gorham were not present at the meeting. However, Mayor Thomas Nicol said they had also indicated their support for the measure.

The resolution opposes the 2019-2024 Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program proposed by the federal government.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate because of the economic impact a mistake, an oil leak could have … In the summer, the heartbeat, the lifeblood of the shore area is the beaches and without those it would be catastrophic to the economy of the state,” said Mayor Nicol.

Brielle is the latest shore municipality to oppose the proposed program, which many view as dangerous to the tourism and fishing industries.

“Not only, the sport fishing,” Mayor Nicol said, “the charter boats — they all rely on a clean ocean and fish to make a living. Then you have the clammers the shrimpers, all those guys and if you had an oil spill it would be catastrophic.”

