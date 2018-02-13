James Buffington

James Buffington, 85, of Manasquan and Four Seasons at Wall, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10 at home with his family by his side.
 
He was raised in Newburgh, New York and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1950 and went on to graduate from the New York State College of Forestry at